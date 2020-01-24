What If COVID Vaccine Arrives and Many Say No?

TUESDAY, July 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- With several potential COVID-19 vaccines now in clinical trials, U.S. policymakers need to plan for the next hurdle: Ensuring Americans actually get vaccinated.

That's according to a new report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. It lays out recommendations for winning the public's trust of any future vaccine, and helping them access it as easily as possible.

The U.S. government's so-called Operation Warp Speed has laid its goal out: Deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.

As of July 11, 22 vaccines were in some stage of human clinical trials, according to The New York Times coronavirus vaccine tracker.

The race to develop a safe, effective vaccine against the new coronavirus has been record-setting. Normally, vaccines take years to move from initial research to approval. In this case, scientists got a boost from having the genetic makeup of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in hand early in the pandemic.

Some of the leading vaccine candidates, including the Moderna Inc. vaccine now in clinical trials, are based on that genetic information.

"But it's one thing to make a clinically successful vaccine," said Monica Schoch-Spana, a senior scientist with the Hopkins center. "It's another to make it socially acceptable."

Exactly how Americans will greet a COVID-19 vaccine is unknown, but polls have suggested many will be wary. In an Associated Press survey in late May, only half of respondents said they would get vaccinated.

Polls, of course, can be wrong. But, Schoch-Spana said, past experience has some lessons, too: In 2010, during the H1N1 flu pandemic, many Americans refused to be immunized -- even though that vaccine involved only a modification of the existing flu shot, and no new technology.

"Because there was a rush to production, some people had safety concerns," Schoch-Spana said.

This time, she added, with both the disease and any vaccine being entirely new, the public's misgivings could be amplified.

Add to that a general erosion of trust that has come with the government's response to the pandemic. "We need to earn back the public's trust," Schoch-Spana noted.