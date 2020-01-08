Which HCPs Are Most Likely to Get COVID Vaccine?

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

By Marcia Frellick

July 31, 2020 -- Physicians are the most likely group of healthcare professionals to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available, according to a new Medscape poll.

More than 7000 healthcare professionals, including clinicians, medical students, and administrators, responded to the poll.

US physicians who responded were as likely as physicians outside the United States to say they would get a vaccine when it's ready. Nurses and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) were much less likely than physicians overall to say yes.

Table. Do You Plan to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine When it Becomes Available?*

Answer % US Physicians % Physicians Outside US % Nurses/APRNs** Yes 71 75 53 No 13 8 24 Unsure 17 16 23

*Percentages may not equal 100% due to rounding

**Advanced Practice Registered Nurses

Which Specialists Are Most Likely to Get Vaccinated?

Willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine varied substantially by specialty. Eighty-two percent of ophthalmologists said they would get a vaccine, followed by radiologists (79%); obstetricians/gynecologists (77%); psychiatrists/mental health providers (76%); pathologists (72%); anesthesiologists (70%); family physicians (69%); emergency physicians (63%); and internists (62%). (Responses listed are based on specialties that provided an adequate amount of poll data.)

Physicians' willingness to recommend that their patients get the vaccine as soon as one is available ranged from 65% among ophthalmologists to 46% among emergency physicians. Between 48% and 53% of the other specialists said they would advise immediate uptake.

Willingness to get vaccinated for COVID-19 also appeared to increase by age. Among physicians, 56% of those younger than 35 said they would take the vaccine while 79% of those 65 and older said they would. Fewer than half of younger nurses (46%) said they would take it compared with 66% of those at least 65 years old. While 58% of younger pharmacists said they would get the vaccine, the number grew to 83% for those at least 65 years old.

Patients More Reluctant Than Providers

These results contrast with those from a similar WebMD poll of patients, which found much more reluctance to get vaccinated. Slightly more than 40% of patients said they plan to get a vaccine, while 28% said they do not. Another 30% were unsure.