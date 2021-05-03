COVID-19 Testing Drops, Still Essential, Experts Say

March 5, 2021 -- A recent decrease in the number of Americans seeking testing for COVID-19 has experts on alert. Accurate and timely testing remains critical for treating and isolating individuals with COVID-19 infection, they stress. Widespread testing also allows for tracking the spread of the virus and any variants of concern as they arise.

"Even though it feels like maybe things are slowing down a bit with this pandemic, it still is really important to go in and be tested," especially for people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, Romney M. Humphries, PhD, said during a media briefing Thursday sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).

"If we don't test, we don't know how much infection is there," Humphries added.

Although infection rates are much lower than a few months ago, "they are still high," Mary K Hayden, MD, said during the briefing.

Rates remain higher in some areas than they were during summer 2020, said Hayden, IDSA fellow, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases, and director of the Division of Clinical Microbiology at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

"So we're still seeing a good amount of infection," Hayden said. "I don't think we're at a place yet where we can really relax our overall strategies and reduce testing."