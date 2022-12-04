April 12, 2022 – Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Ivy Dash, a freelance photographer based in Closter, NJ, realized that the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps was overwhelmed and struggling with the number of people affected by the virus.

She wanted to do something to help.

Dash invited people to sign up for porch photographs – where a photographer takes pictures of a family outside, from a distance – and asked her customers to donate to the group.

It was a great success, Dash says. "The pandemic was a unique opportunity because everyone was stuck at home; whole families were in lockdown together, including kids usually at college."

Her work grew. A local real estate agent invited her to photograph some of her clients, with proceeds donated to her favorite charity. Soon, Dash was doing porch photography in different neighborhoods, with all the proceeds going to charitable causes.

Dash could have seen porch photography as a way of building her own business during a financially stressful time, but she chose to use it as an opportunity to help others – and, according to a new report, many other Americans have done the same during the pandemic.