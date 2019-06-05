Enlarged-Prostate Meds May Delay Cancer Diagnosis

MONDAY, May 6, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Men who take medicines for an enlarged prostate can have years-long delays in their diagnosis of prostate cancer and more advanced prostate cancer when they're diagnosed, a new study finds.

The reason? Drugs in this class -- such as Proscar (finasteride) and Avodart (dutasteride) -- can drive down blood levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA). That's the blood marker doctors periodically check for as they monitor men for prostate cancer.

But if physicians fail to account for this drug-induced lowering of PSA, they might conclude that it is not rising to potentially alarming levels -- and thereby miss early-stage cancers, the researchers explained.

That's what appeared to happen often among patients enrolled in the new study, according to researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

The investigators tracked data from nearly 81,000 men who were diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors detected elevated PSA.

The researchers saw distinct differences in outcomes for men who had taken a drug from the "5-ARI" class of medicines, such as Proscar or Avodart, versus men who hadn't. Men taking a 5-ARI drug to treat an enlarged prostate were diagnosed with prostate cancer an average of 3.6 years after their first signs of elevated PSA, compared with 1.4 years for men who did not use the drugs, the findings showed.

That means more cancers detected later in their progression, the study authors explained.

"Our data suggest that PSA suppression in this population was not routinely accounted for during screening for prostate cancer, and that this led to delays in diagnosis," said study lead author Reith Sarkar.

A delayed diagnosis can then easily result in "advanced disease and worsened clinical outcomes" for patients, Sarkar explained in a university news release. He is a clinical research associate at UCSD's department of radiation medicine and applied sciences.

The study also found that only 29% of 5-ARI users had a prostate biopsy within two years of their first elevated levels of PSA, compared with 59% of those who didn't take the drugs.