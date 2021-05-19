Life After Alcohol

The second time he tried alcohol, at 16, Chris Marshall wrecked his mother’s car, racked up a DUI, and landed in jail. That did not scare him sober. Marshall loved how alcohol helped lubricate his social relationships and fortified his sense of belonging. When he entered the University of Texas at San Antonio, he joined a fraternity and only ramped up his drinking.

But gradually, Marshall’s alcohol misuse left even his party-hearty fraternity brothers worried.

“It was clear even in that highly intoxicated environment, I was still drinking harder and for different reasons than my friends were,” says Marshall, who grew up in Houston.

When he was 23, Marshall realized that he couldn’t quit or even cut back on his own. Luckily he was still covered under his mother’s health insurance and could afford alcohol rehab. A perceptive psychiatrist helped Marshall realized that his heavy drinking camouflaged deeper problems: anxiety and depression.

“This was the first time anyone ever said, ‘Hey, you’re self-medicating’” with alcohol, Marshall says. “All the dots connected.”

Marshall’s doctor prescribed several medications for his anxiety, depression, and sleep issues. Over the next 2 years, Marshall not only got sober, but was also able to taper off his prescription drugs.

With hindsight, Marshall now sees that he relied on drinking as a crutch to feel closer to other people and to project a certain identity for himself. “Alcohol is really a social currency,” he says.

James Murphy, PhD, a psychology professor at the University of Memphis in Tennessee who studies addictive behaviors, says finding help as Marshall did is key to stemming alcohol misuse.

“Recovery is most likely to be successful when you have lots of support, from professional counselors, friends, support groups, family,” Murphy says.

At the same time, he says, new habits such as therapy, the right medications, and new activities can spark “passion, curiosity, and joy” and help sobriety stick.