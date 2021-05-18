Life After Opioids

On a beach in South Florida, hundreds of miles from home, Lori Dilley Anthony reached a turning point in her life.

She’d traveled from Delaware to get help for a nearly 35-year addiction to opioids and other drugs. She’d checked into the same treatment center as her husband, who’d made the trip the month before.

On a hot, muggy day in September, the couple and other residents of the center went to the beach, one of Anthony’s favorite places. As the sun began to set, she and her husband sat in the sand to talk. He told her he loved her but wanted a divorce. Anthony was devastated.

She was alone in an unfamiliar place, still fragile in her recovery. She stayed in bed for 3 days, fighting the urge to get high and refusing to rejoin the treatment program. Finally, there was a shift. “It’s like God put His hands on me and said, ‘You’re worth something. Get up, now. You need to move forward.’”

Anthony says although the experience was a low point, it was the best thing that could have happened to her. It was time for a new chapter.