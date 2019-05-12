Flesh-Eating Infection Tied to Heroin Kills Seven

Dec. 5, 2019 -- Infections linked to injections of black tar heroin have killed seven people in San Diego County in the past two months, health officials said Wednesday.

Nine people, aged 19 to 57, were admitted to area hospitals with "severe myonecrosis" bacterial infections after injecting the drug Oct. 2 and Nov. 24, according to a county health department statement, NBC News reported.

Myonecrosis destroys muscle, health officials said.

Doctors and other medical professionals should watch for more cases of soft tissue infections, the health department advised, NBC News reported.