U.S. Heroin Use Nearly Doubled Over Two Decades

TUESDAY, Feb. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly twice as many people in the United States used heroin in 2018 as did in 2002, a new government study shows.

"I think the rise in heroin use is probably precipitated by prescription opioid abuse. People tend to move from prescription opioids to heroin because it's cheaper and easier to obtain," said Dr. Lawrence Brown Jr., an addiction treatment specialist. He's CEO of START Treatment and Recovery Centers in New York City, and wasn't involved in the new study.

During the same time period, deaths from heroin overdoses also jumped, from just under 2,100 deaths in 2002 to more than 15,000 deaths in 2018, according to background information in the study.

Heroin is an illegal and highly addictive opioid, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has reported that those most at risk for heroin addiction include people addicted to prescription opioids; people addicted to cocaine, marijuana or alcohol; men; white people; people aged 18 to 25; and people living in urban areas.

People who are addicted to prescription opioids may turn to heroin as a replacement drug if they have difficulty getting their prescriptions, Brown said. People usually start by smoking heroin, then snorting it, and finally injecting it to increase the high.

Every day, an average of 130 Americans dies due to an opioid overdose (including heroin), the CDC said.

Data for the latest study came from a national survey of adults aged 18 and older. More than 800,000 people responded during the 17-year study.

The researchers found that:

Heroin use increased from 0.17% in 2002 to 0.32% in 2018.

Heroin injections went up from 0.09% in 2002 to 0.17% in 2018.

Heroin use disorder jumped from 0.10% in 2002 to 0.21% in 2018.

One possible bright spot: The researchers noted that the rise in heroin use appeared to plateau between 2016 and 2018.

The findings were published Feb. 11 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.