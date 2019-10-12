An 'Epidemic of Loneliness' in America? Maybe Not

TUESDAY, Dec. 10, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Despite media stories about a "loneliness epidemic" plaguing the elderly, two new studies find that they feel no more lonely than their peers from past generations.

The studies -- one in the United States, one in the Netherlands -- reached the same basic conclusion: Yes, people tend to feel more lonely after age 75 or so. But today's older adults are no more likely to feel isolated or lacking in companionship than previous generations.

In fact, the Dutch study found, older people may now be somewhat less lonely because they tend to have more self-confidence and feelings of control over their lives.

Both studies were published in the Dec. 10 issue of the journal Psychology and Aging.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 28% of older Americans now live alone. Some researchers, and media stories, have suggested that older adults are facing a loneliness "epidemic" due to societal changes like shrinking family sizes, divorce, and less involvement in religious and civic groups.

But those societal shifts do not necessarily mean that people actually feel more lonely, said Louise Hawkley, a senior scientist with the University of Chicago's National Opinion Research Center.

In the new U.S. study, her team found that baby boomers (born between 1948 and 1965) appear similar to the previous generation (born between 1920 and 1947) when it comes to feeling lonely.

"Among older adults, we found no evidence of an 'epidemic,'" Hawkley said.

The findings come from an ongoing health and aging study. Back in 2005, it surveyed over 3,000 Americans born between 1920 and 1947. A decade later, close to 2,400 baby boomers were recruited.

All answered questions about their health and social circles; they also completed a standard "loneliness scale" that asks people how often they feel "left out," isolated or lacking in companionship.

Overall, Hawkley's team found no evidence that boomers were more lonely than the previous generation was at their age.

That does not, of course, mean that loneliness isn't a problem. In this study, people did tend to report more isolation after age 75 -- and it was more common among those with health problems and those living alone.