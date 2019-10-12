Have a Purpose, Have a Healthier Life

TUESDAY, Dec. 10, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Do you feel like you know why you're here?

The answer to that question could determine how you feel day-to-day.

If you've found meaning in your life, you're more likely to be both physically and mentally healthy, a new study reports.

On the other hand, people restlessly searching for meaning in their life are more likely to have worse mental well-being, with their struggle to find purpose negatively affecting their mood, social relationships, psychological health, and ability to think and reason.

"We found presence of meaning was associated with better physical functioning and better mental functioning," said senior study author Dr. Dilip Jeste. He is senior associate dean for the Center for Healthy Aging at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine.

"Many think about the meaning and purpose in life from a philosophical perspective, but meaning in life is associated with better health, wellness and perhaps longevity," Jeste continued. "Those with meaning in life are happier and healthier than those without it."

This conclusion comes from a three-year study of more than 1,000 people aged 21 and older living in San Diego County.

All participants were asked to fill out a battery of questionnaires that assessed their physical and mental health, as well as how sharp their brains function.

They also filled out a questionnaire aimed at determining the amount of meaning they'd found in life, as well as their continued search for meaning.

Meaning in life is a very individualized concept, Jeste said. It could be drawn from your faith or from your family, from your work or your community service, or your role in society.

Jeste and his colleagues found that as people get older, they tend to follow along a U-shaped curve in their search for meaning in life.

The search for meaning is high in young adulthood, as people make decisions about career and education and family that will shape the rest of their lives, the study reports.

"That's a period of considerable anxiety. You are desperately searching for meaning, but you haven't found it," Jeste said of people in their 20s.