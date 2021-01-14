Does MS Affect Your Life Expectancy?

While it’s true that the average life expectancy is somewhat shorter for people with MS than for others who don’t have the condition, the gap has shrunk dramatically in recent years. And while better treatments appear to deserve much of the credit, there’s also plenty you can do to ensure that you live long and well.

If you have multiple sclerosis (MS), a question may lurk in the back of your mind: Will this disease take years off my life? The answer is a mixed bag, experts say.

What the Studies Say

Over the years, researchers have consistently found that MS, which damages the coating that protects your nerves, can also shorten your lifespan.

In a large 2015 study published in the journal Neurology, scientists compared 5,797 people who had MS with 28,807 people who didn’t but who did have things in common like age and location. The study found that people with MS lived to be 75.9 years old, on average, compared to 83.4 years old for those without. That 7.5-year difference is similar to what other researchers have found recently.

MS and its complications are the cause of death for about half the people diagnosed with the disease. There are several types of MS, and the kind you have may be one thing that determines not only whether you die of MS-related causes, but how long you might live once you’re diagnosed.

“It’s pretty clear that progressive MS is associated with increased mortality,” says neurologist Barry Hendin, MD, chief medical officer for the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. In primary progressive MS, which is the initial diagnosis in 10% to 15% of people with MS, symptoms don’t improve. They steadily get worse over time.

By contrast, the 85% to 90% of people who get the form called relapsing-remitting MS have symptom-free periods of remission. But more than half of these people eventually develop a progressive form, known as secondary progressive MS.

Overall lifespan is similar in people with both forms of progressive MS. But people with primary progressive MS tend to be older when they learn they have the disease. “So for people with primary progressive MS, the period from diagnosis until death may be shorter,” Hendin says.