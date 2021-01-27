What People With MS Wish You Knew

When you live with a complex condition like multiple sclerosis (MS), there are a lot of misconceptions that can come along with it.

For example, many think people with MS are old, disabled, and end up in a wheelchair. That’s not entirely true. MS usually starts between ages 20 and 40. And while it may worsen over time, it looks different for different people.

MS symptoms can range from mild to severe. They may flare up now and then or last for long periods of time. Some symptoms are visible while others may not be obvious. If you have MS, this can make it hard for those around you to understand what you’re dealing with.

“MS is a very unpredictable disease. [It] can change from minute to minute. One minute you're feeling great, and then 5 minutes later, you're too fatigued to even get up and go to the bathroom,” says Daana Townsend, a 40-year-old educator from Milwaukee, WI.

Doctors still don’t know exactly what causes or worsens MS. Although there’s no cure, treatments can slow the worsening of the conditions for some.

The uncertain nature of this chronic illness can take a toll on the day-to-day lives of people with MS. Explaining how they feel can be both difficult and exhausting. Here’s what they might want you to know.