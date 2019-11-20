Prices of MS Medications Keep Soaring

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The cost of essential medications for multiple sclerosis have nearly tripled this decade, despite the release of the first generic MS drug, a new study shows.

The 2015 release of glatiramer acetate -- the generic version of Copaxone -- did nothing to halt skyrocketing prices for MS medications, said lead researcher Daniel Hartung. He's an associate professor of pharmacy with Oregon State University, in Portland.

"Overall, there were very minimal effects on the price of all the other medications in the class," Hartung said. "They continued to escalate at about the rate they had before."

Medicaid spending on 15 MS drugs increased from $453 million to just over $1.3 billion between 2011 and 2017, Hartung and his colleagues found.

Even after adjusting for average rebate amounts paid to the Medicaid program, spending still more than doubled from $278 million to $600 million per year, the data showed.

The spending increase can't be blamed solely on the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, either. The cost of MS drugs doubled from $2 per Medicaid enrollee to a little more than $4 per enrollee during the seven years of the study, Hartung said.

These drugs are essential for checking the progression of MS, a debilitating disease of the brain and spinal cord that affects nearly 1 million people in the United States, experts say.

According to Bari Talente, executive vice president of advocacy for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, "The best thing people can do is to get on a disease-modifying treatment early, as soon as possible after their diagnosis, and stay on treatment continuously. Anything that interrupts treatment opens someone up to a relapse that they may not recover from."

Unfortunately, two of every five people living with MS have had to alter the use of their medications to cope with rising drug costs, according to a recent survey sponsored by the society.

"That can be anything from going with a medication that is not the one they prefer, to people skipping doses or delaying doses to make their prescription last longer," Talente said. "It opens that person up to potential detrimental effects."