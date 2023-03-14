Weight-Loss Surgery Might Reverse the Nerve Damage From Diabetes

WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While the immediate goal of bariatric surgery is to help obese patients shed significant weight, new research shows it may also reduce diabetes complications, including nerve damage.

Investigators followed 127 weight-loss surgery patients for two years. They found the surgery led to a sustained drop in previously high blood sugar (glucose) levels as well as in levels of certain lipids (fats).



But the procedure was also linked to marked improvements of peripheral neuropathy, a condition that undermines nerve fiber density throughout the body. It can cause weakness, numbness and pain, often in the hands and feet.

“We were not surprised to see that patient’s neuropathy improved, because bariatric surgery improves obesity, diabetes, and cholesterol,” explained study author Dr. Brian Callaghan, a neurologist at University of Michigan Health.



A strict diet alone -- absent surgery -- can also foster the kind of metabolic improvements that lower diabetes risk, Callaghan acknowledged. Diet alone can also lead to some neurological improvement, he noted.