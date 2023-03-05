In addition to supply issues, the cost of Ozempic could also be a major hurdle. Some Americans have even tried flocking to Canada to try to get the drug at a discounted price. Canada sells Ozempic at a whopping $700 less than in the U.S, where it can cost more than $1,000 a month. The British Columbia Ministry of Health released a report saying thousands of U.S. residents have been filling their Ozempic prescriptions in its region. Out of all doses dispensed in British Columbia, 15% (15,798 doses) were sold to Americans in January and February.

May 3, 2023 – With the blockbuster type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic as popular as ever, people with diabetes and those wanting to use it for weight loss have been struggling to get their hands on it amid widespread shortages. There are over 4 million patients prescribed Ozempic worldwide , according to manufacturer Novo Nordisk’s website . Americans are being prescribed the drug at an extraordinary pace and make up reportedly around 10% of global prescriptions.

So exactly how much cash will you have to shell for the so-called miracle drug? Keep reading for more information.

How Much Does Ozempic Cost?

A lot – to put it simply. A box or one pen, which could last you 30 days, can cost nearly $1,200 ($1,122.92), depending on your pharmacy, said Walter Oronsaye, PharmD, a Houston-based pharmacist who creates online content with information about prescription drugs, including drug shortages.

But if you’re one of the lucky ones whose insurance covers the drug, it can be much cheaper. In fact, the difference could be “hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per month for two different patients each with the same prescription,” said Mark Decerbo, PharmD, a Las Vegas-based pharmacist.

Carol Sortore, 44, says she pays only $25 per month for her Ozempic prescription. She has pre-diabetes, and her insurance happens to cover the drug cost. Without insurance, her out-of-pocket cost would have been $1,200, said Sortore, an information security analyst based in Kansas City.