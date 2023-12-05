May 11, 2023 – They’re both popular ways to lose weight. Anti-obesity medications like semaglutide (Wegovy) and liraglutide (Saxenda) are in such high demand that drugmakers sometimes report shortages. And gastric sleeve surgery – a procedure that shrinks stomach size by up to 80% – remains the most common intervention for weight loss.

Research shows both strategies can lower total body weight, but little is known about what happens when you combine them.

Is it better to take weight loss medication first, and then reduce stomach size – or the other way around? If you’re going to do both, how much time should you wait?

Investigators are starting to answer these and other questions that could help the 42% of Americans with obesity.

Adding medication appears to help people lose more total body weight than the gastric sleeve alone, according to a study at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2023. DDW is an international meeting of gastrointestinal doctors, nurses, and other providers that had 13,000 virtual and in-person attendees this year.