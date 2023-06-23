Should You Stop Taking Ozempic Before Surgery?

June 23, 2023 – If you’re taking Ozempic or Rybelsus for type 2 diabetes, Wegovy for weight loss, or other medications in the same drug class, it is not clear how long before planned surgery you should stop taking the drug to be safe.

The generic name for these medications is semaglutide. Semaglutide can control blood sugar for people with diabetes and can slow down how long food stays in the belly, helping people who want to lose weight feel full longer.

Keeping blood sugar steady during surgery is important, and so is having elective or planned surgery on an empty stomach.

The biggest risks of a full stomach during surgery are actively vomiting and partially or fully blocking the tube that delivers anesthesia to the lungs. Stomach contents can also come up slowly on their own. Either way, “aspiration” as doctors call it, can be dangerous.

These medications have surged in popularity for weight loss, leaving doctors wondering how long to tell patients to stop the drugs in advance. Ozempic and Wegovy are injections taken once a week, and Rybelsus is a tablet taken once a day, so the advice will likely be different for different forms of semaglutide.