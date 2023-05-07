Solving Obesity: New Drugs Can’t Change How Little We Know

This is the first in a three-part series on the obesity crisis. Part two examines if new weight loss drugs will finally end the obesity crisis. Part three shows how doctors and patients can make treatment even better.

July 5, 2023 – Everyone’s talking about weight loss drugs.

The craze began when word leaked about Hollywood types using Ozempic and Wegovy to drop weight. Like a Southern California wildfire, news spread: These injectable drugs could help people lose 10%, 15%, or even 20% of their body weight.

Now we’ve blown by the tipping point. More weight loss meds are on the way, some in pill form. In the latest breakthrough, people in a phase II clinical study who took the drug retatrutide lost 24% of their body weight. That’s almost on par with bariatric surgery.

Doctors (and drug companies) are thrilled, and they should be: These are the first drug treatments for obesity that work. Or, at least, the first to work well.