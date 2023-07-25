Using Ozempic for 'Minor' Weight Loss: Fair or Foul?

Aug. 1, 2023 – Ashley Raibick is familiar with the weight loss yo-yo. She’s bounced through the big names: Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, etc. She drops 10 pounds and then slides off the plan only to see her weight pop back up.

But a day at her local med spa – where she gets facials, Botox, and fillers – changed all that for the 28-year-old hairstylist who just wanted to lose 18 pounds.

During one of her visits, she noticed that the spa’s owner was thinner. When Raibick asked her how she did it, the owner explained that she was on semaglutide and talked Raibick through the process. Raibick was convinced. That same day, she got a prescription from a doctor at the spa and got her first shot.

“Are people going to think I’m crazy for doing this?” she recalls thinking.

At 5-foot-4, her starting weight before the drug was 158, which would put her in the overweight, but not obese, category based on body mass index (BMI). And she really just wanted to get down to 140 and stop there.