Weight Loss Drug Wegovy May Help Prevent Heart Attacks

Aug. 8, 2023 – Problems in the heart and blood vessels such as heart attacks and strokes were reduced 20% among patients taking the popular but expensive weight loss drug Wegovy, according to a trial of more than 17,000 people with overweight or obesity who also had cardiovascular disease.

The finding should fuel improved patient access to this drug, a weight loss agent that has historically been hindered by skepticism among U.S. health insurance companies who now may see broader health benefits than just the treatment of overweight and obesity.

Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk released the study results this morning. The study found that people who received 2.4-milligram shots of semaglutide (whose brand name is Wegovy) showed a significant 20% reduction in heart-related deaths, heart attacks, or strokes.

The company said semaglutide treatment also significantly reduced how often each of these issues occurred.

The results also showed a level of safety and patient tolerance for weekly shots that were consistent with prior reports. The FDA approved semaglutide as Wegovy in 2021 for weight loss, and as Ozempic, with a maximum dose of 2.0 milligrams, for blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide belongs to a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists.