Curiosity About Weight Loss Drugs Opens Treatment Doors

Aug. 15, 2023 – A new poll out this month showed that 45% of U.S. adults are interested in taking a prescription medication for weight loss. That’s good news, according to doctors who are on the front lines of the nation’s obesity epidemic, because it may mean that views about obesity as personal failure or the result of a lack of willpower are finally changing.

The new class of drugs, whose roster includes names like Wegovy and Ozempic, can help people lose up to 15% of their body weight.

“Certainly 45% of U.S. adults would meet the criteria for using anti-obesity medication, but I am a bit surprised that the number [in the poll] was that high,” said Judith Korner, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine and director at the Weight Control Center at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. “Historically, there really has been quite a bit of reluctance for most people in terms of wanting to take medication for weight loss.”