Popular Weight Loss Drugs Raise Risk of More Stomach Trouble

Oct. 5, 2023 – People taking popular medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus for weight loss are at higher risk for potentially serious stomach and intestinal issues, compared to people taking a weight loss drug approved in 2014, a large study reveals.

Those taking one of these drugs, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, were nine times more likely to have pancreatitis, an often painful inflammation of the pancreas, compared to others taking a combination of naltrexone and bupropion for weight loss (brand name Contrave).

Other findings show that people taking these drugs:

Were over four times more likely to get a bowel obstruction, which prevents food from going through the large or small intestines, with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, cramping and/or bloating

Were more than three-and-a-half times more likely to get stomach paresis, a blockage of food in the stomach that can cause nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain

The study was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association.