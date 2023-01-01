Scientists Find the ‘On’ Switch for Energy-Burning Brown Fat

Oct. 17, 2023 – A process your body uses to stay warm in cool weather could one day lead to new therapies for obesity.

Scientists have, for the first time, mapped the precise nerve pathways that activate brown fat, or brown adipose tissue (BAT), a specialized fat that generates heat. Low temperatures kick brown fat into gear, helping the body keep its temperature and burning calories in the process.

“It has long been speculated that activating this type of fat may be useful in treating obesity and related metabolic conditions,” said Preethi Srikanthan, MD, an endocrinologist and professor of medicine who oversaw the research at the UCLA School of Medicine. “The challenge has been finding a way of selectively stimulating [it].”

Brown fat is different from the fat typically linked to obesity: the kind that accumulates around the belly, hips, and thighs. That’s white fat. White fat stores energy; brown fat burns it. That’s because brown fat cells have more mitochondria, a part of the cell that generates energy.