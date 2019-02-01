Big Move: Eli Lilly Offers Obesity Drug Directly to Consumers

Jan. 5, 2024 — Eli Lilly, maker of the anti-obesity drug Zepbound, announced this week the launch of LillyDirect, a direct-to-patient portal, allowing some patients to obtain its drug for as little as $25 a month.

The move is seen as a major shift in the way these popular medications can reach patients.

For many of the 42 million Americans with obesity, weight loss medications such as Wegovy, Saxenda, and the brand-new Zepbound can be a godsend, helping them lose the excess pounds they’ve struggled with for decades or a lifetime.

But getting these medications has been a struggle for many who are eligible. Shortages of the drugs have been one barrier, and costs of up to $1,300 monthly – the price tag without insurance coverage – are another hurdle.

But 2024 may be a much brighter year, thanks to Lilly’s new portal as well as other developments: