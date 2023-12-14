Weight Loss Drugs Should Be Taken With Diet and Exercise

Feb. 8, 2024 -- New and effective weight loss drugs have been a game changer for people with obesity or who are overweight with a related health condition. But patients taking these drugs should not neglect diet and exercise, experts say.

In approving GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Zepbound, the FDA has specified that patients taking these medications should also maintain proper nutrition and get regular exercise.

Many patients receive prescriptions for these GLP-1 drugs without being advised to modify their lifestyles. One reason is that the primary care doctors who often prescribe the medications aren’t necessarily trained in obesity medicine and lack the time to educate patients, said Katherine Saunders, MD, an obesity expert at Weill Cornell Medicine and a co-founder of Intellihealth, a software and clinical services company specializing in obesity care.

Saunders says she has seen GLP-1 drugs being prescribed “without any structure."

"That’s problematic," she said. "We can’t prescribe these medications in a vacuum, without education or support. We have to find out what each patient’s situation is. What’s their baseline diet and baseline exercise, what are they willing to do?”