Beyond the Shots: Focusing on Gut Health Can Aid Weight Loss

Feb. 22, 2024 -- Injectable weight loss drugs like Wegovy, Saxenda, and Zepbound have been getting all the glory lately, but they’re not for everyone. If the inconvenience or cost of weight-loss drugs isn't for you, another approach may be boosting your gut microbiome.

So how does one do that, and how does it work?

In theory, all you have to do is boost your gut microbiome.

“There are a lot of different factors naturally in weight gain and weight loss, so the gut microbiome is certainly not the only thing,” said Chris Damman, MD, a gastroenterologist at the University of Washington. He studies how food and the microbiome affect your health. “With that caveat, it probably is playing an important role.”

Trillions of Microbes

The idea that your gut is home to an enormous range of tiny organisms -- microbes -- has existed for more than 100 years, but only in the 21st century have scientists had the ability to delve into specifics.