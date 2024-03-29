How WW, Noom Say They're Filling Obesity Medicine Gaps

While applauding the role that these behavior-based weight management programs play in a comprehensive approach, an academic weight loss doctor thinks the order is backward. Instead, people with obesity should see a primary care or obesity expert doctor first , then get referred to these commercial programs, said Caroline M. Apovian, MD, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Providing glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists like semaglutide (Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro) to the right candidates gives their subscribers as many options for weight management as possible, company representatives said. They emphasized that their firms carefully screen and refer people to medical professionals who work with their organizations.

March 29, 2024 – It could be a case of: if you can’t beat 'em, join 'em. Commercial weight loss companies like WW (formerly Weight Watchers), Noom, and Calibrate, which were around before the explosion in popularity of some weight loss medications, now offer them to their members.

“These kinds of partnerships are important,” she said. “It should be with a medical treatment program first, as the main event, and the behavioral program as [a supplement] – not the other way around.”

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, for example, refers patients to a behavioral weight management company, Restore Health, to provide the medications.

“I am in no way saying that the behavioral treatment that Weight Watchers and Noom offer is not important. It's extremely important,” said Apovian, who is also a spokesperson for the Obesity Society, a professional organization dedicated to obesity treatment and prevention.

Primary Care Bottleneck?

“In an ideal world, that would be wonderful. However, the truth is that now less than 1% of providers are actually trained to provide obesity care,” said Amy Meister, DO, chief medical officer at WW.

According to the American Board of Obesity Medicine, there are 8,263 doctors certified in obesity medicine in the U.S. and Canada. There are more than 1.1 million active physicians in the U.S. alone.

“A lot of people come to us and our competitors quite frankly because they can't get into traditional brick-and-mortar settings. Access is probably the number one thing that we bring to the table – and not just access to care, but access to providers which are specifically trained with that expertise,” Meister said.