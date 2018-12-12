Aromatherapy: Can You Smell Relief?

Dec. 13, 2018 -- Donna Audia, RN, an integrative care nurse at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, was called to the bedside of a woman who was at the end of her life and had severe nausea. The woman had tried anti-nausea medications, but they weren’t enough. The health care team called Audia to see if she had a complementary or alternative therapy that might help.

“We used pressure points, reiki, music, sound, and then as a last-ditch effort -- because nothing was working -- I asked her if she’d like to try aromatherapy,” Audia recalls.

The woman hadn’t heard of aromatherapy, but she was willing to try anything. Audia put a few drops of a blend of essential oils on a 2-inch-by-2-inch gauze pad and closed it inside a lidded specimen cup. She told her to uncap the cup, inhale the fragrance, then recap it and repeat as needed.

“Her husband told me that she continued to use it until she died,” Audia says. “I was amazed.”

A growing number of hospitals and clinics offer aromatherapy along with traditional medicine. While formal research into the benefits of aromatherapy poses many challenges, some evidence does suggest that the alternative treatment may ease nausea, anxiety, various types of pain, and other conditions.