U.S. Cancer Death Rate Down, But Prostate Cases Up

TUESDAY, May 22, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- There's good news for Americans in the war against cancer.

Cancer deaths continue to decline nationwide, according to the Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer.

But the report also points to one troubling trend -- prostate cancer deaths are creeping up again after years of decline, suggesting that controversy over the best way to screen for the disease may have given it a chance to flourish.

Especially troubling is an increase in men diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer that has spread to other organs.

"We are definitely losing ground," said Dr. Serban Negoita, chief of the U.S. National Cancer Institute's Data Quality, Analysis and Interpretation Branch. "We don't want to have more people diagnosed at a distant stage, and we don't want to have more people dying from prostate cancer."

Overall, cancer diagnoses and cancer deaths continue to decline in the United States, said lead author Kathleen Cronin, a researcher with the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

These declines have been driven largely by improved treatments, prevention and screening in lung, colorectal and breast cancers, she said.

Overall cancer death rates are "decreasing for both men and women," Cronin said. "So I think it is a positive message."

Experts are, however, troubled by the prostate numbers. Screening for the disease has been controversial in the wake of clinical trials that revealed many men suffer erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence after surgery or radiation therapy to treat a cancer that would not have killed them.

But earlier this month, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force backed off its long-held hardline stance that no men receive prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening for prostate cancer. The task force now recommends that men aged 55 to 69 decide for themselves whether to undergo a PSA test, after talking it over with their doctor.

Data from the Annual Report indicate that a reassessment of prostate cancer screening's value had been due.

Cases of prostate cancer that spread to other parts of the body increased from 7.8 new cases per 100,000 in 2010, to 9.2 new cases per 100,000 in 2014, the researchers found.