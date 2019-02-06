Could Two Drugs Fight Prostate Cancer Earlier?

SUNDAY, June 2, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Cutting-edge prostate cancer drugs that help extend life in the toughest cases might also be useful in fighting less aggressive tumors, two new clinical trials suggest.

Two drugs that interfere with cancer's ability to use testosterone for fuel, apalutamide (Erleada) and enzalutamide (Xtandi), are already approved for use against more advanced prostate tumors that don't respond to regular therapy.

But these trials show that the drugs also can improve survival and slow progression in prostate cancers that do respond to regular therapy, which typically involves medication that halts production of testosterone.

Both clinical trials involved patients with prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of their body but who still responded to androgen-deprivation therapy.

"We're slowly starting to see a migration of drugs traditionally saved for advanced stages of disease, where we're incorporating them into earlier stages of disease," said Dr. Bobby Liaw, medical director of the Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center at Mount Sinai, in New York City. He was not involved in the trials.

Apalutamide combined with androgen-deprivation therapy caused a 33% reduction in overall risk of death, compared against patients who received a placebo alongside their androgen-deprivation therapy, said the lead researcher of that clinical trial, Dr. Kim Chi.

Apalutamide also delayed progression of the cancer by 52%, and the length of time before patients required chemotherapy by 61%, said Chi, medical director of the Clinical Trials Unit at the BC Cancer Agency-Vancouver Prostate Center in Canada.

Adding the hormone blocker significantly improved patients' outcomes with few side effects, Chi said.

"It's well-tolerated, both from a side-effect profile and from a quality-of-life perspective," Chi said, noting that side effects differ little from a placebo.

The second trial involved adding enzalutamide to androgen-deprivation therapy, and again positive results were found.

About 80% of men treated with enzalutamide were alive after three years, compared with 72% of men who received standard treatment, the researchers said.

Study co-chair Ian Davis is a professor at Monash University in Australia. "The actual result in patients starting hormonal therapy -- noting patients had a 60% improvement in the time it takes to detect the cancer growing again along with a 33% increase chance of survival -- was far higher than we expected," he said in a news release.