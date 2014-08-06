Study Questions Hormone Rx for Prostate Cancer

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 17, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Running contrary to current guidelines, new research suggests that use of hormone-suppressing treatment over the long term may not help some men battling recurrent prostate cancer, and may even cause harm.

In fact, the study found that long-term hormone therapy was tied to a raised risk of death from other causes for some patients who received it.

Blood levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) may help predict which men might benefit -- and which men might not -- from long-term hormone therapy following surgery, said a team led by Dr. Daniel Spratt of the University of Michigan Cancer Center, in Ann Arbor.

"We found that the lower the PSA, the more harm the patient experienced," explained Spratt, who is research professor of radiation oncology and chair of the Genitourinary Clinical Research Program at the center. "The higher the PSA, the more likely the patient was to benefit from hormone therapy because it decreased their chances of dying from prostate cancer and resulted in improved overall survival rates."

The study was presented Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), in Chicago.

Because prostate tumors grow faster in the presence of hormones such as testosterone, therapies that lower hormone levels are often offered to men as a way to slow the cancer's spread. However, these treatments can come with side effects, such as urinary incontinence or sexual dysfunction.

Still, clinical trial results first reported in 2017 found that -- after surgical removal of the prostate tumor -- adding two years of hormone therapy, along with radiation treatment, appeared to boost patients' long-term survival.

Those findings led to the recommendation that men with recurrent prostate cancer be treated with both radiation and long-term hormone therapy after surgery.

Would those benefits last, however? To find out, Spratt's team reanalyzed data from the clinical trial of 760 prostate cancer patients that spurred the new guidelines. Men in the trial were treated at centers across North America between 1998 and 2003. All had seen their cancer return after surgery, and they received radiation therapy along with either two years of hormone-suppressing therapy called bicalutamide, or a "dummy" placebo.