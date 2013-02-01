9/11 First Responders Face Higher Cancer Risk 20 Years Later

By Amy Norton HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Twenty years on, responders to the World Trade Center attacks in New York City are showing increased risks of certain cancers, two new studies confirm.

Researchers found higher-than-average rates of prostate cancer among firefighters, medics and other workers who toiled at the disaster site on and after Sept. 11, 2001.

And compared with firefighters from other major U.S. cities, those exposed to the 9/11 disaster had higher risks of both prostate and thyroid cancers.

It's been known that World Trade Center rescue and recovery workers have above-average rates of certain cancers.

But the new studies help clarify the picture further, experts said.

In one, researchers found that increased risks of prostate cancer began showing up surprisingly early — a little over five years after responders' exposure to the twin tower site and the toxic dust cloud that enveloped it.

"We were not expecting the latency period to be that short," said senior researcher Charles Hall, a professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.