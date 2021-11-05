Dec. 14, 2021 -- It’s a question that has divided men’s health experts for years: Should healthy men, with no symptoms or family history of prostate cancer, get a prostate specific antigen test and treatment right away if a tumor is found?

Men’s health experts and cancer specialists say the continuing back-and-forth on PSA testing and active surveillance has deepened widespread confusion for men with questions about what to do.

Proponents of routine PSA testing say it is the best screening tool in oncologists’ arsenals for catching prostate cancer early, when it is most treatable.

But opponents argue that it prompts many newly diagnosed men to seek invasive treatments that can cause impotence and incontinence, although up to 80% have low-risk tumors that will never be life-threatening. For them, they say, the best option is “active surveillance,” where doctors monitor patients closely for signs their cancer is advancing before treating it.

This fall, the influential National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) reignited the debate, recommending active surveillance, surgery, or radiation for men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer as a result of PSA testing -- giving equal weight to all three approaches.