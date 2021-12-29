Black Men Get Better Outcomes From Radiation for Prostate Cancer

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new analysis uncovers a racial paradox in prostate cancer care: While Black men are often diagnosed later and with more aggressive disease than white men, radiation therapy seems to work better for them than for their white peers.



To come to that conclusion, researchers reviewed seven trials comprising more than 8,800 men with prostate cancer. Of these, 1,630 men were Black. Black men were younger than white men (68 versus 71, respectively) and had more advanced disease when they enrolled in these trials. All men received either standard or high-dose radiation therapy, and some also underwent hormonal treatments for the disease.

When compared with white men, Black men were 12% less likely to experience a recurrence of prostate cancer and 28% less likely to have their cancer spread to other organs or to die from prostate cancer after slightly more than 10 years of follow-up.

Calling the findings "unexpected," study author Dr. Amar Kishan said that access to care may play a role in the historically poor prostate cancer outcomes seen among Black men.