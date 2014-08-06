Study: Black Men Twice as Likely to Develop Prostate Cancer as Whites

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even in a setting where white and Black people have equal access to medical care, Black Americans fare worse than whites in terms of prostate cancer, new research shows.

A review of nearly 8 million men seen at America's Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals found that Black veterans had nearly twice the incidence of localized and advanced prostate cancer as white men.

But there was a glimmer of good news: When they had the same treatment, Black and white men had similar outcomes.

"Importantly, African American men who received definitive primary treatment experienced a lower risk of [cancer spreading]," said study co-author Dr. Isla Garraway, an associate professor in the urology department at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles.

But because they weren't diagnosed early, more Black men had metastatic cancer, or cancer that had spread, the researchers found.

"The significant disparities observed in prostate cancer incidence resulted in a persistent disparity in prostate cancer metastasis in African American veterans, compared with white veterans despite their nearly equal response to treatment," Garraway said.