5 Bacteria Linked to Aggressive Prostate Cancer

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have identified five types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, and they say their findings could lead to new treatments for the disease.

The five types of bacteria were common in urine and tissue samples from men with aggressive prostate cancer, according to the team at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the United Kingdom.

All of the bacteria are anaerobic, meaning they can grow without oxygen present, the researchers reported.

For the study, the investigators analyzed urine or tissue samples from more than 600 patients with or without prostate cancer.

"We already know of some strong associations between infections and cancer. For example, the presence of Helicobacter pylori bacteria in the digestive tract can lead to stomach ulcers and is associated with stomach cancer, and some types of the HPV virus can cause cervical cancer," project leader Colin Cooper, a professor at UEA's Norwich Medical School, said in a university news release.