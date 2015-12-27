People in some parts of the world have used herbal remedies to treat diseases for centuries. But in the United States, we tend to rely heavily on traditional Western medicine.

Still, the use of dietary supplements has taken off in the last few decades. A 2011 survey from the CDC found that more than half of all adults in the U.S. take one of these products.

And in general, over half of people with rheumatoid arthritis take them, too, says Eric Matteson, MD, a rheumatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

But they can have side effects, and they don't always work well with traditional medicines. That’s why you should always talk to your doctor before you try them to make sure they’re safe for you, Matteson says.