The Insulin Coma Therapy Mystery

A nurse checks on a psychiatric patient who lies in a state of insulin-induced coma. To break the coma, a dose of sugar is administered.

In the 1950s and 1960s, a patient diagnosed with schizophrenia would often be admitted to a specialized wing of a hospital called the insulin wing. There, almost every day over the next weeks or months, they would find themselves strapped to a bed and injected with enough insulin to place them into a coma. The procedure often caused convulsions violent enough to cause bitten tongues and broken bones. Sometimes it was fatal.

“The insulin mortality rate could be as high as 5 percent,” says Joel Braslow, MD, PhD, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at UCLA. “It lends itself to those ‘why did we do that’ questions.”

The most famous case of insulin coma therapy was that of John Nash, one of the world’s most innovative mathematicians, winner of the Nobel Prize, and life-long schizophrenic whose story was the basis of the book and film A Beautiful Mind. Nash’s illness was marked by hallucinations and delusions. Among his many fantasies, he believed for years that he was being persecuted by a cabal of Soviet agents. In 1961, Nash was committed to Trenton Psychiatric hospital in New Jersey, where he received insulin coma therapy for 6 weeks. Nash later described his treatments as “torture.”