Schizophrenia may be one of the most misunderstood mental illnesses. Though it affects about 1% of U.S. adults, many people don’t know much about it. Or they think they do, but their ideas about it aren’t right.

“The image of schizophrenia in popular culture is usually of the most severely disabled patients, who are often shown to be violent, and they are by and large not like that at all,” says Ben Weinstein, MD, chair of psychiatry at Houston Methodist Hospital. Schizophrenia also doesn’t mean that someone has a split personality.

It’s not a one-size-fits-all set of experiences. “If someone with schizophrenia has had good treatment and it’s well-controlled, they might seem a little ‘off’ at times, but you might not even know they have it,” Weinstein says. But for those without access to the medicines and care that they need, or those who stop their treatment, schizophrenia is devastating.

The exact mix of symptoms and how severe they are can vary greatly from person to person. It depends on their genetics, their environment, and whether they take medication or get other treatment such as therapy, Weinstein says. But there are some common things that people who have this condition tend to go through.