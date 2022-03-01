March 1, 2022

The parents of a transgender teenager in Texas filed a lawsuit to stop state agencies from investigating reports of gender-transition procedures on children as cases of possible child abuse.

The parents, identified as John and Jane Doe, and their child, identified as Mary Doe, say in the complaint that an investigator from state Child Protective Services came to their residence Feb. 25 and sought permission to access Mary’s medical records. The family said they refused.

The investigator said there was only one allegation against the parents, that their trans daughter may have been given gender-affirming health care and was transitioning from male to female, the complaint said.

“We are terrified for Mary’s health and wellbeing, and for our family. I feel betrayed by the state and the agency for whom I work,” Mary Doe said in the complaint. She’s an employee of the Texas Department of Family Protective Services now on paid leave.

“Their (the defendants’) actions caused terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families across the Lone Star State and singled out transgender youth and their families for discrimination and harassment,” the complaint said.