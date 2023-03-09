How Does It Work?

ECPs, sometimes called the morning after pill, must be taken within 72 hours of the unprotected intercourse. The pills are more effective the earlier a woman takes them within the 72-hour time period.

Pills are taken in two doses, with the second dose taken 12 hours after the first. Each dose is one, two, four or five pills, depending on the brand. You need a prescription to get ECPs, although some medical providers are now writing prescriptions in advance.

L evonorgestrel/ethinyl estradiol (Preven) is packaged especially for emergency-contraceptive use. It contains both hormones, estrogen and progestin, and reduces the chance of pregnancy by 75 percent. About 50 percent of women who take this feel nauseous and another 20 percent vomit.

Levonorgestrel ( Plan B ) is progestin-only and has been on the market since July of 1999. It's more effective than Preven and has fewer side effects associated with it.

The copper IUD prevents a fertilized egg from being implanted in the uterus. About 80% of women keep the IUD inserted as birth control for up to 10 years.