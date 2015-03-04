Surprise Pregnancy: Could It Happen to You?

It happens more often than you might think. Almost half of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned. “If you’re a woman and haven’t gone through menopause yet, then it’s possible for you to get pregnant,” says Siobhan Dolan, MD, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and women’s health at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. You can take steps to improve your chances of conceiving only when you’d like to.

Why It Happens As the saying goes, the only form of birth control that’s 100% effective is abstinence. “Most of the time, birth controldoes work, but ‘accidents’ can happen,” Dolan says. Condoms, birth control pills, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and other methods usually work 80% to more than 90% of the time. And permanent birth control, like female sterilization or male vasectomy, has a failure rate of less than 1%. If you use birth control wrong, your chances of getting pregnant go up. Sometimes it’s obvious that it didn’t work, like when a condom breaks. In that case, you may want to take a second step, like the over-the-counter “morning after” pill. It can prevent pregnancy up to 5 days after unprotected sex. But if you don’t notice an error like a small hole in a condom, or that you missed your daily pill, you could become pregnant.