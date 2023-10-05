May 10, 2023 -- Advisors from the FDA made strides today toward approving the country’s first over-the-counter birth control pill, voting unanimously that widening the pill’s availability would provide more benefits than harm.

The FDA approval of the oral contraceptive Opill – a 0.075mg daily tablet also called the “mini pill” as it only contains the hormone progestin (rather than a combination of progestin and estrogen) – could happen as soon as this summer. While the agency is not bound by the advisory panel’s recommendations, a 17-0 vote will lend serious credence to the pill.

HRA Pharma, the French drug company that makes Opill, is calling for the FDA to approve the drug for all reproductive females -- including teenagers.

The major areas of concern for some on the advisory committee were how making pill available over-the-counter option would affect certain vulnerable populations, including adolescents and those with limited literacy capabilities. Questions came up again and again about the public’s ability to understand and adhere to the medication’s instructions.