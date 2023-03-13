“Psoriasis flares have long been associated with bacterial and viral infections, particularly a form of psoriasis called guttate, which is characterized by tons of tiny red scaly bumps all over the body,” said Joel M. Gelfand, MD, a professor of dermatology and epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia. “Infection with COVID-19 has been associated with flares of guttate and pustular psoriasis, and even psoriasis that affects 100% of the skin, which is called erythroderma, in many published case reports.”

The skin condition affects about 7.5 million adults in the United States, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation . Psoriasis has several well-established triggers, including stress, skin injury, cold or warm air, and allergies. Illnesses like strep throat can also cause a psoriasis flare in some people – and it appears COVID may also do so.

April 19, 2023 – New research is shedding light on how an infection with COVID-19 may reactivate, or even cause, psoriasis.

Israeli researchers recently found that psoriasis patients have a slightly higher risk of getting COVID, although they are not at higher risk of hospitalization or death. This could be because psoriasis is sometimes treated with immune-modulating therapy, which can leave patients more at risk of infections.

If you have psoriasis and test positive for COVID, arm yourself with information. Although we don’t know everything yet about the possible link between the two conditions, there are ways to treat the problem.

How Could COVID Cause Psoriasis to Flare?

Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, and inflammation can cause symptoms.

A study from Albany Medical College/Weirton Medical Center found that people in the study who were already diagnosed with the skin condition had an unexpected flare within a week to a month after testing positive for COVID. New psoriasis after a COVID infection was also found. The researchers think this could be because COVID causes inflammation in the body, which negatively affects previously well-controlled psoriasis. They also think it’s possible that COVID-related inflammation could trigger a genetic tendency to have psoriasis, which may explain why it can appear for the first time after a positive test.