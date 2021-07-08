Narcolepsy disrupts nighttime sleep and causes attacks of sleepiness, and sometimes muscle weakness, during the day. With a condition that can interfere with your life in so many ways, you’ll want to do all you can to avoid anything that triggers your symptoms.

Narcolepsy is chronic, which means it will be with you for a long time. Though it isn't a progressive disease like multiple sclerosis, its symptoms can change over time. And certain things you do or don't do could lead to more sleep attacks.

"It may worsen or improve based on a person's sleep behavior," says Sogol Javaheri, MD, a sleep medicine physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "For example, sometimes people with narcolepsy may find that they can get by without napping during the day. That can be a big mistake, because sleep can never be replaced."