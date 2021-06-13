Lifestyle Changes to Manage Sleep Apnea

Untreated sleep apnea can stress your heart, raise your blood pressure, and worsen your mood. You might have trouble thinking clearly because you’re not getting the deep sleep you need. And your snores or gasps for air at night may disturb loved ones.

But there are ways to breathe easier. A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device is one option. But it’s not your only choice.

Christine Won, MD, specializes in sleep-related breathing disorders at Yale Medicine and says lifestyle changes can help. Some take aim at your sleep apnea. Others are geared toward better sleep in general. “This can help with the fragmented and poor-quality sleep you get with sleep apnea.”

Here’s what you need to know.