COVID-19 Vaccine: How Best to Prepare

Jan. 27, 2021 -- As the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses increases, so does the advice about how best to prepare so your body will have a strong immune response and minimal reaction.

Among the suggestions circulating online, including some with little or no research backing them up, are recommendations to pre-dose with allergy medicine, take common painkillers ahead of time, skip alcohol the day before, and many others.

What’s credible and what’s not?

Overall, most advice about how to prepare hasn’t been directly tested with COVID vaccines, of course, says Blanka Kaplan, MD, a specialist in adult and pediatric allergy and immunology at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY. Information on allergic reactions to the vaccines, for instance, is unfolding as more data comes in.

“In general, there is nothing specific a person should do prior to taking the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Aaron E. Glatt, MD, hospital epidemiologist and chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, NY. He says anyone with serious allergic reactions should tell personnel at the vaccine site “so they can be prepared for any eventuality.”

As for the other suggestions, here is what the experts say:

Boost your allergy medications: Since allergic reactions, some severe, have been reported after doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, some people with allergies say they’re intending to “pre-medicate” with extra antihistamines or other allergy medications. Not a good idea, experts say.

If you already take medications for allergies, such as antihistamine medicines, “you shouldn’t stop them before your vaccination,” Kaplan says.

There are no specific recommendations to take allergy medications like Benadryl before the vaccination, she says. Antihistamine medications, unless advised by your doctor, are not likely to prevent a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, “but may blunt the allergic symptoms and make it harder to diagnose the allergic reaction and delay treatment.” But if you have a history of a severe allergic reaction to a previous vaccine, or anything in a vaccine, Kaplan says to discuss what to do with your doctor beforehand.