COVID FAQ: I Got the Vaccine. Is Life Normal Again?

Feb. 3, 2021 -- People have a lot of questions about COVID-19 vaccines -- not just how to get them, their efficacy, and their safety -- but real-world questions, too, about what habits and pandemic practices will change in their daily life once they get vaccinated. Can you hug relatives who live outside your home, travel more freely, and go through life without a mask?

Many people remain confused about the answers to these and other real-world, practical questions. Doctors say there’s a good reason for that confusion -- this is all very new, and the answers aren’t always easy to come by.

“Nobody’s done controlled clinical trials around these specific, real-life scenarios, so this is a confusing point for people,” explains Greg Poland, MD, a vaccinologist and director of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group. “We do not have precise data on this, so health experts are doing their best to answer these questions because people so desperately want answers. But in some ways, we have to acknowledge that we are speculating based on what we know about the vaccine and the biology and immunology of the virus.”