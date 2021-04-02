Grassroots Efforts Help People Get COVID Vaccines

Stepping Up and Stepping In

To help make sure the vaccine is reaching the right arms, people who normally might worry only about their own families’ health are getting involved.

In Maryland, a group of public-school teachers has dubbed themselves the Vaccine Hunters. They find and make appointments for elderly people who may not be tech-savvy enough to navigate the system on their own.

Four of the eight teachers speak Spanish, which has proved particularly useful. "The language barrier for the Latino community is heartbreaking. The sites are mostly in English, and if they do have that translation button into Spanish, it's still very much foreign to them," teacher Tanya Aquilara told WBAL-TV.

Facebook groups have sprung up for this purpose in communities across the country. Bethany Gladhill of St. Paul, MN, is in one with more than 100 members. They help seniors in the Twin Cities area get vaccinated by sharing information and strategies, and making appointments. “I don’t even have parents anymore,” she says. “I learned when they were ill that nothing gets done if someone doesn’t advocate for it. In the system we have now, this is really necessary.”

Churches, too, have become a way to reach marginalized groups -- and pastors are helping to build trust that the vaccines are safe. The state of New Jersey recently announced plans to use houses of worship and community centers as vaccination sites. With the help of two state representatives and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, a Baptist church in Orlando, FL, held a vaccination drive for more than 500 seniors. And in Oklahoma City, Ebenezer Baptist Church got permission from the state to create its own appointment system. It worked with other area churches to set up a phone bank, inviting people in the Black community to use the simple online portal. Then the church itself became a vaccine pod, where more than 1,000 people have received the vaccine.